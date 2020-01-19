India vs Australia: Chinnaswamy crowd backs KL Rahul after chants of MS Dhoni erupt, Virat Kohli intervenes

KL Rahul has made significant improvements with the gloves in the last two ODI’s. (Source: BCCI) KL Rahul has made significant improvements with the gloves in the last two ODI’s. (Source: BCCI)

The Chinnaswamy crowd knows how to back its local lad and on Sunday in the series decider between India and Australia, it showered its love upon Karanataka’s very own KL Rahul.

This was after Kuldeep Yadav beat Steve Smith on the charge but the ball speared away off the pad and the keeper had no chance. However, some sections of the crowd started chanting ‘Dhoni-Dhoni! But immediately it was met with return chants of Rahul! Rahul! and skipper Virat Kohli also pointed towards the Indian keeper to egg the crowd on.

Rahul’s significant improvement with the gloves in the second ODI led to a buzz on social media and among pundits of the game as to whether he be a long-term option as a wicket-keeper batsman to boost the balance of the side.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra compared KL Rahul’s skills with former Indian captain Rahul Dravid (who also kept wickets) and said that Rahul is a better wicket-keeper than what Dravid was in his playing days.

“He is a better keeper than what Dravid was but I would not want him to keep on a regular basis. Keeping takes a toll. He can’t be keeping for 50 overs and then batting higher up the order,” Chopra told PTI ahead of the series decider here on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd