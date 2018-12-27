India vs Australia: Twitterati regards Cheteshwar Pujara as ‘pathways of patience’ after MCG ton

This century by @cheteshwar1 has laid the foundation for India to get ahead in this match. One more good partnership needed. The bounce is already uneven, which is a good sign for #TeamIndia. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/CPfDNTLpxj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 27, 2018

Days like these when all the sacrifice and coaching of his father Arvind and early practices at the the “Railways Parkland” must bring great great satisfaction to Cheteshwar Pujara and his family. 17th Test century. Solid as a rock👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — ian bishop (@irbishi) 27 December 2018

The first time Pujara has got two hundreds in an overseas series. This has been the year he has been reborn as a batsman — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) 27 December 2018

Brilliant 💯 from @cheteshwar1 yet again. Second of the series and 17th overall. It’s fair and wise to call him ‘The poster boy’ for Test Match cricket in India and the world. Classic textbook batsmanship. #AUSvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 27 December 2018

I think @cheteshwar1 wanted to prove a point on this tour and has come up with two centuries so far, both gems. Fantastic! 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 27 December 2018

Pujara Pathway of patience 💯 👍 https://t.co/vJjwYZ0kUi — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) 27 December 2018

Century. Second of the series. Che Pujara—the rock. You rock. 😊🙌 #AusvInd #BoxingDayTest — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 December 2018

Pujara was dismissed for 106 in 319 balls, after a delivery from Pat Cummins kept low and knocked down his stumps. This is his 2nd ton in the series. He had earlier scored a ton in the first Test at Adelaide.