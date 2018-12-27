Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Twitterati regards Cheteshwar Pujara as ‘pathways of patience’ after MCG ton

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 17th Test ton on the 2nd day of the 3rd Test against Australia at MCG.

India tour of Australia 2018
Cheteshwar Pujara scored 17th ton. (Source: AP)
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 17th Test ton on Thursday during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. He reached the landmark in 280 balls. Pujara stitched a 170-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed for 82. He had earlier stitched a 83-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal. The right-handed batsman was praised for his performance from sportspersons all across the world for showing patience in the middle.
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, in a tweet, said that Pujara has laid the foundation of victory for India. “This century by Cheteshwar Pujara has laid the foundation for India to get ahead in this match.”

Pujara was dismissed for 106 in 319 balls, after a delivery from Pat Cummins kept low and knocked down his stumps. This is his 2nd ton in the series. He had earlier scored a ton in the first Test at Adelaide.

