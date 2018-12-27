India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara dismisses Virat Kohli’s injury concerns

Cheteshwar Pujara said that Virat Kohli’s back problem which resurfaced on day three of the third Test at Melbourne is not a serious concern and the Indian captain will continue to play his part in the remainder of the match. Pujara and Kohli put on 170 runs for the third wicket before Kohli got out for 82.

However, during the partnership, the skipper had complained of a back issue. Kohli received on-field treatment by physio Patrick Farhart and even took a tablet. While this did seem to help him a bit but his movements appeared to be laboured.

Shedding light on the issue, Pujara said, “I don’t think it’s serious.” adding, “The cause of the injury, I’m obviously not a physio so I can’t say much about it. But I don’t think it’s serious. We had a wonderful partnership today … so I’m really pleased with that.”

Reflecting on his partnership with the Indian captain, Pujara said, “He is such a great timer of the ball. His straight drive struck me the most, especially in this innings. The way he was hitting the ball, when I was standing at the non-striker’s end, I could see his full face. That is one shot I really enjoyed watching.”

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitch Marsh (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Archie Schiller

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar