India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara hailed for ‘masterclass’ knock in Sydney

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday missed out on a double ton during the 2nd day of the 4th Test against Australia in Sydney after he was caught on his own bowling by Nathan Lyon for 193. The 30-year-old played a total of 367 deliveries in his innings and continued to torment the Aussie bowling attack as he piled on runs for India.
In the course of his innings, the right-handed batsman became the batsmen to face most deliveries (1245) in a Test series in Australia, having played 4 or fewer Tests. Pujara also became the 6th highest run scorer for India Down Under.
His brilliant knock received massive praise from the cricket fraternity:
Classical Test Match batting, a masterclass from Pujara. So much to learn from him for batsman all over the world these days. And while comparison is not fair, for the criticism he gets , in this series Pujara has scored runs at a strike rate marginally more than Kohli. pic.twitter.com/y20abO588C
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 4, 2019
193 for the WALL @cheteshwar1 what and innings, what a series, what a player. Test Match batting at its best 👏🏻🏏👌🏻
— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 4, 2019
A great lesson to all batsmen in the series and tests in general. @cheteshwar1 showing how trusting your strengths and being unashamedly dogged in technique and concentration brings great rewards.
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 4, 2019
Chitt ke Ishwar, another name for Lord Shiva – Cheteshwar Pujara.
Destroyed Australia’s chances in the series, most number of balls batted by an Indian in a series against Australia. Outstanding 193, memorable knock pic.twitter.com/jEcTWhs7kQ
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 4, 2019
India have a 2-1 lead in the series and assured of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.