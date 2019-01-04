Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara hailed for ‘masterclass’ knock in Sydney

Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday missed out on a double ton during the 2nd day of the 4th Test against Australia in Sydney after he was caught on his own bowling by Nathan Lyon for 193.

India’s Cheteshwar Pujara walks off after he caught out for 193 runs against Australia on day 2 during their cricket test match in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday missed out on a double ton during the 2nd day of the 4th Test against Australia in Sydney after he was caught on his own bowling by Nathan Lyon for 193. The 30-year-old played a total of 367 deliveries in his innings and continued to torment the Aussie bowling attack as he piled on runs for India.

In the course of his innings, the right-handed batsman became the batsmen to face most deliveries (1245) in a Test series in Australia, having played 4 or fewer Tests. Pujara also became the 6th highest run scorer for India Down Under.

His brilliant knock received massive praise from the cricket fraternity:

India have a 2-1 lead in the series and assured of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

