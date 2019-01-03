Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: ‘Dependable’ Cheteshwar Pujara receives applause for 18th Test ton

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 18th Test ton on the first day of the 4th Test against Australia in Sydney.

Cheteshwar Pujara knocked his 18th Test ton in Sydney. (Source: AP)

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 18th Test ton on the first day of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. The right-handed batsman came on to bat after KL Rahul was dismissed in the 2nd over and stuck around in the middle despite the wickets falling on the other end. In his innings, the 30-year-old showed unexpected attacking prowess, as he struck the bowlers for boundaries all over the park. In his innings, the batsman struck 15 boundaries.

This is Pujara’s third century in this series. He has earlier scored a ton in the first Test in Adelaide and then reached the landmark in the 3rd Test at MCG.

His brilliant innings received massive praise from the cricket fraternity:

India won the toss and elected to bat first. After Rahul’s dismissal, Pujara stuck around with Mayank Agarwal to stitch a 116-run partnership. He then built another partnership with skipper Virat Kohli for 54 runs. After Kohli’s dismissal, Pujara stuck around with Rahane as the duo added 48 runs.

Pujara was in the middle with Hanuma Vihari when he reached the landmark.

