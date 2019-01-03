India vs Australia: ‘Dependable’ Cheteshwar Pujara receives applause for 18th Test ton

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 18th Test ton on the first day of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. The right-handed batsman came on to bat after KL Rahul was dismissed in the 2nd over and stuck around in the middle despite the wickets falling on the other end. In his innings, the 30-year-old showed unexpected attacking prowess, as he struck the bowlers for boundaries all over the park. In his innings, the batsman struck 15 boundaries.

This is Pujara’s third century in this series. He has earlier scored a ton in the first Test in Adelaide and then reached the landmark in the 3rd Test at MCG.

His brilliant innings received massive praise from the cricket fraternity:

“This man just bats, and bats and bats!” – Mr. Cricket 🏏 Take a bow, Pujara. This is a special hundred at the SCG 🙌🏻#CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 3, 2019

Pujaraaaa bolo tara rara @cheteshwar1 3 hundreds in last 3 games in australia.. what a player @BCCI #AUSvIND 4th test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 3, 2019

Calmness while batting, calmness in celebration. Pujara stands out in today’s frenetic world as he has done in this series.👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#AusvIndia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 3, 2019

Very happy for Pujara. Here is a player who knows his game inside out, is comfortable with who he is and how he plays and is just a simple, modest man. And that quality is a big part of his cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 3, 2019

Yet another Test Match, yet another marvellous innings from Pujara. Many congratulations on the 18th Test hundred. Has been a delight to watch you bat, @cheteshwar1 ! pic.twitter.com/dxTiaidSYc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 3, 2019

Delight to watch proper grinding Test Match batting. And we must remember, that while Australia’s batting is depleted, they are playing their full strength bowling attack. Top class from @cheteshwar1 Pujara ! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 3, 2019

Zindagi na milegi Pujara. Brilliant to watch the determination and the consistency has been amazing.

Congratulations @cheteshwar1 on your third hundred of the series. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 3, 2019

Stand and applaud @cheteshwar1 💯 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 another brilliant innings and he does not look satisfied 🤦‍♂️🏏 wants 200 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 3, 2019

India won the toss and elected to bat first. After Rahul’s dismissal, Pujara stuck around with Mayank Agarwal to stitch a 116-run partnership. He then built another partnership with skipper Virat Kohli for 54 runs. After Kohli’s dismissal, Pujara stuck around with Rahane as the duo added 48 runs.

Pujara was in the middle with Hanuma Vihari when he reached the landmark.