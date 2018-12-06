WATCH: Pat Cummins’ direct hit ends Cheteshwar Pujarar’s splendid innings

On the first day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara waged a lone battle as he went on to register his 16th Test hundred. With India losing wickets at regular intervals, the right-handed batsman ensured he does not give away his wicket cheaply, and took his side to a competitive total.

But a brilliant effort in the field by Pat Cummins saw Pujara’s innings came to an abrupt end before the stumps. With India down 8 wickets, and batting alongside Mohammed Shami, the 30-year-old decided to keep the strike to himself to ensure the visitors can get as many runs on the board as they can before the end of the innings. Facing the 5th ball of Josh Hazlewood’s over, Pujara flicked the ball to Cummins at short-midwicket and tried to steal a run. But the bowler showed his athleticism on the field, as he turned to take a shy at the stumps and took down the wickets before Pujara could reach the other end.

Unreal. This is simply stunning from @patcummins30, especially after sending down 19 rapid overs on a blazing hot Adelaide day!#AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/APvK1GYBRd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2018

With the batsman getting out on 123, India were left stranded on 250/9 at the close of the day. It was the 8th time the Saurarashtra cricket was dismissed by a run out in Test cricket.

Earlier, India found themselves in a spot of bother, losing half their side for just 86 runs on the board. But Pujara dug in deep and settled his feet in the middle to register his first ever ton in Australia, to save the day for the men in blue.

The Aussie bowling line-up proved their quality with Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins, and Nathan Lyon all taking two wickets each in the day.

India decided to go with three seamers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma, while Ravichandran Ashwin was the lone spinner in the team.