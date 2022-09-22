scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Watch: Chaos at Hyderabad gymkhana ground after police lathicharge cricket fans gathered for Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I tickets

The third and final T20I match of the series between India and Australia will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.

lathicharge, IND vs AUSIND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Police used mild force to control the crowd but a stampede-like situation occurred when crowd tried to disperse. (Videograb)

Police resorted to a lathi charge on Thursday to disperse the cricket fans gathered around the gymkhana ground in Hyderabad to get the offline tickets for the third T20I to be played between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Fans in thousands flocked there to get tickets at the Paytm offline counter. Many cricket fans in order to reach to the counters jumped off the Gymkhana gates.

Police used mild force to control the crowd but a stampede-like situation occurred when crowd tried to disperse.

As per the reports, the lathi charge has left 20 people injured. Seven injured are shifted to a nearby hospital in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad is the hosting an international match after gap of three years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

Australia have won the opening match of the three-match series by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 02:43:30 pm
Next Story

Even after five years, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi’s Newton stays as relevant as ever

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 22: Latest News