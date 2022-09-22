Watch: Chaos at Hyderabad gymkhana ground after police lathicharge cricket fans gathered for Ind vs Aus 3rd T20I tickets

Police resorted to a lathi charge on Thursday to disperse the cricket fans gathered around the gymkhana ground in Hyderabad to get the offline tickets for the third T20I to be played between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Fans in thousands flocked there to get tickets at the Paytm offline counter. Many cricket fans in order to reach to the counters jumped off the Gymkhana gates.

Police used mild force to control the crowd but a stampede-like situation occurred when crowd tried to disperse.

#Update: 20 injured. 7 Shifted to yashoda Hospital Secunderabad. They have minor injuries. Treated at out patient level and kept for observation. Paytm on Thursday opened counter at Gymkhana grounds- to sell tickets for the #IndiaAustralia match on 25th Sept @NewsMeter_In pic.twitter.com/U0r1ejd7F4 — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) September 22, 2022

As per the reports, the lathi charge has left 20 people injured. Seven injured are shifted to a nearby hospital in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad is the hosting an international match after gap of three years.

Australia have won the opening match of the three-match series by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday.