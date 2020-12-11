Cameron Green ruled out of tour match after being hit on head while bowling

Jasprit Bumrah's shots goes through Cameron Green's hands and strikes him on the head (Screenshot)

The Australian squad has suffered another concussion scare before the 1st Test match against India next week. Days after young opening prospect Will Pucovski suffered a head blow in a tour match against the Indians, Cameron Green — the 21-year-old all-rounder — had to walk off the pitch after being hit on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah shot in the follow-through of his bowling action.

Green was subbed out of the tour match between Australia A and the Indians after being struck on the head The incident happened at the SCG during the second session on day one on Friday.

Traumatic blow to the head for Aussie Test hopeful Cameron Green while bowling. Has left the field, thankfully seemed alert/OK but will go through concussion assessment & likely checked for any possibility of facial fracture. Hope he’s OK pic.twitter.com/aPrHPAXomL — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) December 11, 2020

Green could not react in time to a Bumrah straight drive that burst through Green’s hands and hit him on the right side of his head. Non-striker Mohammad Siraj dropped his bat immediately and went on to check on him.

After being examined, Green walked off the field for further assessment. Green was bowling his seventh over and had already claimed the wicket of India’s Shubman Gill as the tourists collapsed to 123/9.

Fox Sports reporter Tom Morris tweeted: “It’s amazing more bowlers don’t get hit in the head like Cam Green just did. Completely exposed, bigger bats … accident waiting to happen.”

