India vs Australia, Boxing Day Test: What the numbers said on Day 1

India and Australia are tied at 1.5 sessions each, but if India can get Smith’s wicket and restrict Australia to below 300, their job is done. (Source: AP)

Statistical highlights of the opening day’s play in the third India-Australia cricket Test in Melbourne.

# David Warner posted his first duck in nine Tests in 2014. His second duck vs India is his third in Tests.

# Warner, despite his duck today, is averaging 64.47 in Tests this year – his tally being 1096, including six hundreds and three fifties, in nine Tests.

# Chris Rogers recorded his eighth fifty in Tests – his third vs India. He has posted three consecutive fifties against India for the first time in Tests – 55 and 55 at Brisbane and 57 at Melbourne.

# Rogers enjoys an outstanding record in three innings in Tests at Melbourne – 61 & 116 vs England in December last year and 57 vs India today. He is averaging 78.00 while amassing 234 runs at MCG.

# Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the first Indian wicketkeeper to complete 50 catches against Australia in Tests, taking his dismissals’ tally to 65 (51 ct.+ 14 stumpings) in 19 games – the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests vs Australia.

# Shane Watson (52 off 89 balls) scored his first fifty in nine innings – his last half-century being 83 not out off 90 balls vs England at Melbourne in December 2013.

# Watson’s fourth half-century vs India is his 23rd in Tests. In the course of his said innings, he has completed his 500 runs at an average of 83.33 in five Tests at Melbourne. His tally includes a century and five fifties.

# Mahendra Singh Dhoni (251 in 90 Tests) became the seventh wicketkeeper to complete 250 catches in Tests

# R Ashwin has bowled 27 overs – the second most bowled by a spinner on the first day of a Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground since 2009. Saeed Ajmal had bowled 32 for Pakistan at the end of the first day vs Australia at MCG in December 2009.

