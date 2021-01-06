Boxing Day Test declared possible COVID-19 hotspot after fan tests positive

Just under 30,000 fans attended the Boxing Day Test last year. (AP)

A spectator attending the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has tested positive for COVID-19, the authorities said on Wednesday.

“The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), as ground managers of the MCG, is aware that a person who attended Day 2 (Sunday, December 27, 2020) of the Boxing Day Test has since tested positive to COVID-19,” a statement said.

The state health authorities revealed that the man was not infectious while at the ground “but there is potential he acquired the virus while there” or at a nearby shopping centre. “The MCG is being investigated as a potential source for the infection,” Victoria’s Department of Health said.

“We’re encouraging anyone who was in The Great Southern Stand, zone 5 of the MCG between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm on 27 December, to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.”

The news comes on the eve of the third Test of the series, which is set to be played in Sydney. The number of spectators has been restricted to 25 percent of seating capacity as Sydney was recently an epicentre of an outbreak.

The authorities in New South Wales said the revelation from Melbourne was “obviously influencing our thinking” about how the Sydney Test would proceed, without elaborating.

On the other hand, there are still questions about whether the two teams will have to quarantine before the final Test in Brisbane next week.

Earlier last week, India had levelled the four-match series 1-1 with a resounding eight-wicket win against Australia in the second Test.