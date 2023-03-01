Watch: Virat Kohli breaks into impromptu jig while fielding against AUS in 3rd Test

Virat Kohli has always been considered one of the most unpredictable cricketers in the game with the former India captain grabbing headlines on regular occasions due to his antics in the cricket field.

During the 3rd Test against Australia, Kohli was at it again as he broke out into an impromptu jig while fielding at the slips.

The moment was captured by the cameras and left everyone on the internet amused by the dance moves of the batting great.

Kohli who had looked assured in the middle before being trapped lbw by Todd Murphy towards the end of the session top scored for India with 22 runs.

Winning the toss for the first time in the series, India expectedly decided to bat first. Shubman Gill replaced an out-of-form K L Rahul in the playing eleven while Umesh Yadav was brought in for the rested Mohammad Shami.

Kohli and K S Bharat shared 26 runs for the sixth wicket before departing towards the end of the session. Kohli was adjudged leg before off Murphy while trying to flick one that pitched on the off-stump and turned to hit the middle.

India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series after dominant wins in Nagpur and Delhi. It needs another win in the remaining two matches in this series to qualify for the World Test Championship final in England in June.