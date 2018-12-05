India vs Australia: Bharat Army dedicates a song to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Adelaide, watch video

Ahead of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar surprised a group of fans at the stadium. In a video posted on the official Twitter account of the BCCI, the 28-year-old was seen meeting up with a few members of the fan group Bharat Army at the stadium.

In the video, the fans sang and dedicated a song to the right-armer. The BCCI tweeted the video with the following caption: “SPECIAL: Bhuvi surprises Bharat Army with a kind gesture at the Adelaide Oval Watch on as the Bharat Army sings a song for @BhuviOfficial.”

SPECIAL: Bhuvi surprises Bharat Army with a kind gesture at the Adelaide Oval Watch on as the Bharat Army sings a song for @BhuviOfficial 🎹🥁🎷 pic.twitter.com/9hG3fThrHQ — BCCI (@BCCI) 5 December 2018

“Hello guys, I am Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and I have some special friends with me at Adelaide Oval,” Bhuvneshwar said in the video. He then introduced the fan group. “This is Bharat Army. Whereever India travel for cricket, these are the fans who come out to cheer loudly for us,” he said.

The group then sang the song with the following lyrics: “Fielding set rehne do, Bhuvi ko bulao. Fielding set rehne do, Bhuvi ko bulao. Jo Bhuvi aaya to wicket gir jaaega. Bhuvi teri tauba.”

VIDEO: Fans of the Indian cricket team — the ‘Swami Army’ — cheer their country on ahead of a series against Australia pic.twitter.com/vSMV9P5SBT — AFP news agency (@AFP) 5 December 2018

The bowler then asked the fans how the idea of making a song came to their mind to which one of the fans answered: “People make a lot of song for batsmen, but we thought this is Test cricket and the bowlers will have a hard time. So, we wanted to keep them pumped up, and hence we made this song.”

The first Test between India and Australia will begin from Thursday. Kumar has not been included in the 12-man squad announced by the BCCI on Wednesday.