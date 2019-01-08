India vs Australia: BCCI announces huge cash rewards for history making India squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended congratulations to the victorious Indian cricket team which won the first ever Test series on Australian soil after 71 years and announced cash rewards for the same. While the playing XI players will get 15 lakhs each per match, reserve players will get 7.5 lakhs per match. Coaches will be given Rs 25 lakh. Members of the Indian support staff will be paid bonuses equivalent to the pro-rata salary/professional fee.

India also became the first team from Asia to achieve the feat. With this victory they also reaffirmed their status as the number one Test team in the world. The chief architects of the monumental feat were Cheteshwar Pujara (521 runs) and Jasprit Bumrah ( 21 wickets).

Skipper Virat Kohli also expressed delight over the win and said, “Firstly I want to say, I’ve never been more proud of a team than this one. The culture we’ve been able to build over the last 12 months. Our transition started here when I became the captain for the first time. Only one word to say, I’m proud. To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. They make the captain look good. Definitely deserve to enjoy this moment. By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile.”

An ecstatic Ravi Shastri made a bold claim by stating that India’s away Test series win against Australia – their first-ever Down Under – is equal or bigger than the 1983 World Cup or 1985 World Championships win.

“I will tell you how satisfying it is for me. World Cup 1983, World Championship of Cricket 1985 – this is as big, or even bigger, because it is in the truest (Test) format of the game. It’s Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest,” Shastri said in the post-match press conference.