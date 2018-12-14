India vs Australia: Batsmen need to be disciplined on day 2, says Hanuma Vihari

India all-rounder Hanuma Vihari had a successful outing on day one of the second Test between India and Australia at Perth. Vihari took 2/53 as Australia finished day one at 277/6 after being 112-0 at one stage. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Vihari identified discipline as the key to success for the Indian batsman. Stating that the pitch was slow in the morning but livened up after lunch, Vihari maintained that if India can bowl out Australia within 320 then the advantage will rest with India.

Advertising

“For us, the important thing is to not think about those aspects too much. If it is up and down, you can’t do much about it. If we can keep that out of mind, we will be successful. As batsmen, we will try to be as disciplined as possible, just how we did in the second innings of the last Test,” Vihari said.

“You have to play ball by ball. That’s what matters. If you are thinking about the previous ball, you won’t react perfectly to the next ball. Keep that ball out of your mind,” he added.

Stating that the target for day two is to restrict Australia to 320-odd in the first innings, Vihari said, “The first hour tomorrow will be very crucial. If we get them out for below 320, we are right back in the game. If we bat well, we have a good chance. The first hour is crucial.”

Advertising

“Our only plan was to be disciplined. I think we did very well in that aspect. In all three sessions, we bounced back really well. They had so many plays and misses. It happens in the game. Overall we put in a good effort,” he added.

Vihari picked up the wickets of Marcus Harris and Shaun Marsh. Reflecting on his spell, he said, “I tried to bowl a little bit quicker because I was trying to hit the surface a little bit more and get the bounce out of the wicket. That was the main idea – try to keep it tight and give the seamers a rest. I knew I would have to step up if required. Overall I was prepared for that. I was happy I could do a job for the team.”

“I have done a bit of bowling, even in the Ranji Trophy level, but more in limited overs. I know the idea of where I can make the batsmen play. I try to play with the fields I have. I want to keep it simple and try to do the job for the country. I know my role very well in the team. I try to keep it tight. If the wickets come, it is a bonus. My job is to make the batsman play a loose shot for his runs,” he concluded.