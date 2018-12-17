India vs Australia: Ball-tampering saga has affected Perth attendance, reckons WACA Chief

India and Australia are battling each other in the second Test at a spirited Perth Stadium. However, despite the build-up and the hype surrounding the contest, the attendance numbers haven’t been up to the mark. The attendance on the opening day of the second Test in Perth was 20,746 but WACA Chief Executive Christina Matthews expected much more. Stating that Cricket Australia’s mishandling of the ball-tampering saga has affected ticket sales, the chief executive maintained that the reactions in the aftermath of the incident was not ideal either.

Advertising

“I don’t think it’s the team, I think Australian cricket as an entity is on the nose and a little bit of trust has been lost,” Matthews was quoted as saying by SEN radio on Sunday.

“What happened in South Africa was kind of an insult to everybody and how they feel about the game. We follow that up a few months later with the cultural review and let’s say the lack of foresight on Cricket Australia’s part to see how the public was going to react to that. You live and learn. Don’t forget we’ve got a World Cup and an Ashes series coming up in the winter and a reset in that sense,” she explained.

“No doubt when we were planning for this a few years ago we would have hoped for 30-35,000 first-day crowd, but we didn’t expect the upheaval that was going to happen in cricket over the last nine months. That’s obviously had an effect on Australian cricket and we know that because we know how well the BBL is doing in cricket sales and corporate hospitality – it is smashing everything,” she added.

“It’s not happening in Australian cricket, so there’s obviously been an impact but I think as the team progresses, the result in Adelaide got people a little more sentimental about the team, and as the team improves that will come back again,” she concluded.