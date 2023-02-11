India vs Australia: Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami star as India score 400 in the first innings

Southpaw all-rounder Axar Patel added to his fifty by scoring 174-ball-82 as India accumulated a 223-run first innings lead at Lunch on day three of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

Coming into day three, India had a lead of 144 runs in the first innings with three wickets in hand. Ravindra Jadeja (70) was the first one to go in the morning session without adding much to his overnight score of 66 as he misjudged an in-angler from Todd Murphy and left it alone to hit his off-stump in the fifth over of the day.

Axar Patel continued to bat well and scored 84 runs off 174 deliveries and was the last man to go as he was outfoxed by a slow off-cutter from Pat Cummins at the brink of the break. Before that, Mohammed Shami (37 off 47) showed his batting prowess, attacking the spinners with huge hits. He added 52 runs for the ninth wicket alongside Axar Patel.

It was his attempt to clear the boundary again that ended up with Murphy picking his seventh wicket, finishing with bowling figures of 7/124, a third best performance from an Australia debutant in Tests behind Bob Massie (8/84) and Jason Krejza (8/215). Coincidentally, Krejza’s eight wicket haul had also come at Nagpur during the India-Australia meeting back in November 2009.

Having been dismissed for 177 in the first innings, Australia now have the challenge to respond to India’s 223 run lead to avoid an innings defeat in the first of the four Tests.