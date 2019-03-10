India vs Australia: Cricket fraternity praises ‘brilliant’ Ashton Turner as visitors level series

The Indian attack had no answers to Ashton Turner’s hitting as Australia beat India by four wickets in the fourth ODI in Mohali on Sunday. The five-match series is now tied at 2-2 with the decider to be played in Delhi on Wednesday.

Playing only his second ODI, Turner hit an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls with five boundaries and as many six sixes to help Australia win in only 47.5 overs. Earlier in the day, Shikhar Dhawan fired India to 358 for nine with a sublime 143 off 115 balls.

Here are some of the best reactions from the cricket fraternity as the Indian team failed to defend the highest ever total in its ODI history:

One of India’s most listless display with the ball and in the field in recent times. Dropping absolute sitters. Also, in times like these, India realise the value of Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the wickets. Taking nothing away from the brilliance of Turner though #IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 10, 2019

What an innings from @Ashtonturner_70 absolutely brilliant in only his 2nd ODI game for ???????????????? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 10, 2019

Stunning innings from Ashton Turner. He’s shown this kind of hitting prowess in the BBL for a number of seasons now. He’s more than just a power player though, he’s got an excellent cricket brain & has great game management. He’s marshalled a number of tight BBL chases. #INDvAUS — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 10, 2019

Few miss chances in the field and match gone But nevertheless incredible hitting by @Ashtonturner_70 to win this one for australia.. what a game of cricket.. congratulations @CricketAus backing team India to come back strong in the final game…common India ?? #INDvAUS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 10, 2019

Outstanding run chase from the Aussies. That is a brilliant win ?????????????????????????? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 10, 2019

2-2 ?????????? bring on WEDNESDAY! — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 10, 2019

Outstanding run chase by Australia. Handscomb was brilliant and Turner really turned things around in a display of some of the cleanest hitting. India would like to forget this, learn from their mistakes and give it their best in the decider in Delhi #IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 10, 2019

The partnership between Khawaja/handscomb shouldn’t have played 5th 6th bowler in the early https://t.co/Ojju9nbW82 least not from both the ends. By saying that well done Australia for winning the game #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 10, 2019

Five out of the last 6 matches at Mohali are won by the chasing team. And that’s when the average first innings total is well over 300. Phew. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 10, 2019

Australia pull off their biggest ODI chase to level the series in Mohali! Ashton Turner finishes it superbly with 84 off 43 balls after Handscomb (117) and Khawaja (91) set up a fantastic pursuit. Australia win by four wickets! #INDvAUS scorecard ?? https://t.co/X4QGtIjbn2 pic.twitter.com/OnUn4p3DZD — ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2019

What a knock from Ashton Turner! Australia chase 359 in 47.5 overs ??#CricketMeriJaan #INDvAUS — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 10, 2019

Brief scores:

India 358/9 in 50 overs (Dhawan 143, Rohit 95; 5/70 Cummins)

Australia 359/6 in 47.5 overs (Khawaja 91, Handscomb 117, Turner 84 not out)