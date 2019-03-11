India vs Australia: Knew Ashton Turner could get the job done, says Peter Handscomb

Australian middle-order batsman Ashton Turner stunned India on Sunday after smashing an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls to help the visitors chase down a mammoth target of 359 with four wickets in hand. Peter Handscomb, who contributed to the win with a fantastic hundred, expressed confidence in the youngster and backed him to succeed at the highest level.

“Ashton (Turner) is an amazing player. We have seen what he has done in the Big Bash League (for Perth Scorchers) for the past couple of years. We knew he can get the job done. The way he operated against Bumrah was quite amazing. This knock will give him so much confidence going forward,” PTI quoted Handscomb as saying after the match.

“To see him come in at the international stage and play an innings of this kind is phenomenal,” he added.

Describing the encounter as the “best match of his career”, Handscomb said, “It is a lovely feeling. I have no words to describe my feeling. This was the best match of my career so far. This win will give us great momentum for the decider and then the World Cup in England. I am just glad that I contributed in the victory.”

“I am happy, I did not know I was going to play ODI again and it’s funny how things change. It’s nice to get an opportunity to play for Australia and take it. The faith of selectors to keep me in that was nice. To get it today was pretty special,” he added.

“The dew definitely made it difficult for India’s wrist spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal). Conditions became difficult for them. They are very good bowlers but I think today, we also played them very well,” he said.

Reflecting on the 192-run stand, with Usman Khawaja he said, “Uzzi (Khawaja) and I didn’t talk much. We just left each other to play our own games. It was a very good batting pitch. Once the dew came on, we noticed there wasn’t much spin, which helped us play our natural game.”

“High scoring chase is always special. It just gives you so much competition. We chased down 189 in Bengaluru (in second T20 International) and today we proved that it wasn’t a fluke,” he remarked.

The series-deciding fifth and final ODI will be played in New Delhi on Wednesday.