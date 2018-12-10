India’s opening Test win brings back memories of 2003, says Sachin Tendulkar

Toggle Menu
India won the opening Test of the four-match series against Australia by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead on Monday. This was India's first series-opening win in Australia.

This is the first time India has won a Test in Australia in almost a decade. (Source: AP)

India won the opening Test of the four-match series against Australia by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead on Monday. The victory was India’s first series-opening win in Australia and also the first in the country since Anil Kumble’s team defeated Ricky Ponting’s side in Perth in 2008.

Chasing 323, Australia were all out for 291 in 119.5 overs on the final day at the Adelaide Oval. The home side resumed from overnight 104 for four, needing 219 more for an improbable victory. Batting first, India were all out for 250 in their first innings and then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead. India made 307 in their second innings to set Australia a challenging target.

Brief scores:

India: 250 and 307
Australia: 235 and 291 all out in 119.5 overs (Shaun Marsh 60, Tim Paine 41; Mohammed Shami 3/65, Jasprit Bumrah 3/68, R Ashwin 3/92).

