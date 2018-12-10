India’s opening Test win brings back memories of 2003, says Sachin Tendulkar

India won the opening Test of the four-match series against Australia by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead on Monday. The victory was India’s first series-opening win in Australia and also the first in the country since Anil Kumble’s team defeated Ricky Ponting’s side in Perth in 2008.

Chasing 323, Australia were all out for 291 in 119.5 overs on the final day at the Adelaide Oval. The home side resumed from overnight 104 for four, needing 219 more for an improbable victory. Batting first, India were all out for 250 in their first innings and then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead. India made 307 in their second innings to set Australia a challenging target.

Here are the best reactions on social media after India registered the opening Test win for the first time in Australia:

What a way to start the series!#TeamIndia never released the pressure. Superb batting by @cheteshwar1 with crucial knocks in both innings, @ajinkyarahane88 in the 2nd innings and excellent contributions by our 4 bowlers. This has brought back memories of 2003. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4gmviaKeCC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 10, 2018

Test Cricket is Best Cricket. Great fight by Australia in the end but India were too good. Winning after being 41-4 in first innings is a special effort. Outstanding Test match for Pujara and great effort from our bowlers. Promises to be a great series #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/PEYzKuBsap — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2018

Finally! A long wait but what a win. Truly sensational. Exciting moments all around. Congratulations and well played guys. @BCCI #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/28gZGBIorz — R P Singh (@rpsingh) December 10, 2018

Wins in Australia have been so rare that this match, a wonderful game of cricket, will long be remembered. Was a tough match and those are always more memorable — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 10, 2018

Great win by team India @BCCI. Bowlers have put their hands up and performed exceptionally. But one man made the difference in both the innings @cheteshwar1 just like Rahul bhai did years ago in the same ground ?? #AUDvIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 10, 2018

Amazing grit displayed by the Australian lower order, but this is a moment to savour for a long time for Team India. The bowlers gave it everything and let’s just enjoy this and carry the momentum into the Perth Test #AusvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 10, 2018

One indicator of a champion bowling side is when wickets get shared almost equally amongst it’s bowlers. This is increasingly happening with India.#AusvsIndia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 10, 2018

Not only is this win a significant one, it also is very promising for the rest of the series. Because it came without a major Virat contribution. #AUSvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 10, 2018

In this day and age of attacking batting, this Test win is a great endorsement of defensive batting. Defence can be a winning tactic.#Pujara — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 10, 2018

Congratulations to India 👏🏼 Loved Australia’s fight to the end, need to move on quickly from this loss & prepare for Perth which is a quick turn around. #testcricketisalive — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 10, 2018

Fifteen years ago, I was here with Rahul Dravid after his epic innings. Such joy to be here now with @cheteshwar1, a true successor. pic.twitter.com/udv0n0XmjA — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 10, 2018

Great fight from Australia’s lower order today & it should be – this is test cricket. Terrific test match & congrats to @imVkohli & his men on a wonderful victory ! Bring on Perth ?? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 10, 2018

6th Victory for India on Australian soil,first time in the first test of a series. Great fight from Australia but a fantastic Test Match and a great victory for India, one to remember for a long time #AusvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 10, 2018

GREAT Test Match … 2018 has been a tremendous year for the BEST format … India deserved winners … The celebrations of @imVkohli tell you everything … I think we are In for a special series @FoxCricket … Absolutely loved this week on air #Adelaide #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 10, 2018

Congratulations #TeamIndia for a historic win at Adelaide. Tough match but the boys held on. Great fight shown today by Australia. pic.twitter.com/g7g2a7oDSO — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) December 10, 2018

So close…. Fighting effort from the Aussies today????????. Congratulations to India on a very impressive Test Match victory ?????????? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 10, 2018

India are only the 3rd away team to win a Test in Australia without any bowler taking 4 wickets in an innings (after Eng, Adelaide 1954-55; and Eng, SCG 1970-71). Excellent collective performance. #AUSvIND — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 10, 2018

Australia are still searching for their first win under Tim Paine’s captaincy but their fourth innings batting in Dubai (139.5 overs) & in Adelaide (119.5 overs) are better examples of so-called ‘tough Australian cricket’ than any number of sledges or send-offs. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 10, 2018

31 runs separating two teams in a battle fought over 5 days….can’t get better. For the first time India’s won the opening Test of a series Down Under. So happy for the boys… ?????? #AusvInd @7Cricket — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 10, 2018

Brief scores:

India: 250 and 307

Australia: 235 and 291 all out in 119.5 overs (Shaun Marsh 60, Tim Paine 41; Mohammed Shami 3/65, Jasprit Bumrah 3/68, R Ashwin 3/92).