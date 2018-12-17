India vs Australia: Aaron Finch cleared to bat in Perth

Aaron Finch was cleared to bat on the fourth day of the second Test in Perth having been struck with a Mohammed Shami delivery a day prior. The rising delivery from Shami struck Finch flush on the glove and forced him to retire hurt just before the Tea break on Sunday and was sent for an X-ray. Before start of play on the fourth day, Finch batted in the nets and went through the paces in the warm-up getting through without any issue.

“Aaron Finch is all clear. He’s right to go. He’ll be a bit uncomfortable but he has the option to put a block in or take a couple of painkillers,” said former Australia player Brad Haddin before resumption of play on Monday.

After play, Australia coach Justin Langer confirmed that Finch had not fractured his finger and remained hopeful that the opener will be able to bat during Australia’s second innings.

“It’s not fractured, which is really positive for us,” Langer told SEN. “He was playing so well. It’s nice to have Finchy being able to bat, hopefully, in the second dig. Every run here is very important.”

Finch was smacked on the gloves by a short ball from Shami in the 13th over of the Australian innings when the hosts were 33/0, and led India by 76 runs having bowled the visitors out for 283 after lunch.

The right-handed, Finch, threw off his right glove and immediately called for the team physio, who took a look at Finch’s right index finger. It is the same finger that had suffered a blow in practice this summer, first against South Africa in an ODI at Perth and then again at the Adelaide Oval nets in the lead-up to the first Test against India. On both occasions Aussie quick Mitchell Starc was the bowler.

On Sunday, Finch could barely stay up as he felt the pain of the blow, leaving the field alongside the medical staff as umpires called for the tea break. The blow had come just as Finch was looking to get steady at the crease. He had struck five fours until then from 30 balls to race to 25 runs and build Australia’s lead as Australia look to level the series.

In the first innings, Finch had posted his maiden Test half-century on home soil in what is just his fourth Test match even though he’s played almost a 100 ODIs. Australia resumed the fourth day from 132/4 with a 175 run lead with Usman Khawaja and skipper Tim Paine taking the batting crease.