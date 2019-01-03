India vs Australia: Hoping Aaron Finch’s Test career is not over after being dropped, says Glenn Maxwell

Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he hopes Aaron Finch gets another opportunity after he was dropped from the playing XI against India in the 4th Test in Sydney. The opening batsman scored only 97 runs in 6 innings in the series so far, and faced heavy criticism for his string of poor performances. Going into the 4th Test, the 32-year-old was dropped with Peter Handscomb returning to the side.

Maxwell, a former housemate and Finch’s current national teammate in limited-overs format, said that he hopes Finch’s Test career does not come to an end with the setback. “I hope that (being dropped) doesn’t finish Finch off as a Test cricketer and hopefully next time he gets an opportunity he can bat in a position that I think – and a lot of Australia thinks – he’s more accustomed to,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

Finch, who only made his debut in the longest format for Australia in UAE against Pakistan in October 2017, performed well as an opener. But Maxwell said that his success in the country prompted the selectors to put him as an opener against India which worked against him.

“He was probably a victim of his own success in the UAE. Having batted so well as an opener there it probably drove the Australia selectors and coaches to put him up there (against India) and I suppose that was fair enough,” he said. “Hopefully at some stage, he gets an opportunity to bat in the middle order and show the class he does have,” he added.

Speaking on his chances of wearing baggy greens again, Maxwell said that he is not hopeful of making a return after not scoring too many runs against Bangladesh in September 2017. “They (selectors) think that I’ve got enough opportunities to have shown what I’ve got in the Test arena, and they weren’t happy with what they saw,” he said.”Look, if I can pile some more runs on at the back end of this summer who knows, but, yeah, it’s too hard to concentrate on anything too far ahead. They’ve picked their squad at the moment and I wish them all the best. I’ll be watching – I love watching the game – so I’ll be still watching them.”

After being dropped, Finch will return to join the Melbourne Renegades squad in the Big Bash League.