India vs Australia: ‘Felt like it was going to explode’, says Aaron Finch on finger injury

Australia opening batsman Aaron Finch on Sunday opened up on the finger injury he suffered during the Perth Test when he was jammed on the right index finger by Mohammed Shami and said that he felt like it was going to explode. Speaking to reporters at Melbourne, ahead of the third Test, the right-handed batsman said that he would be fit to take part in the MCG Test.

“It was a bit of a shock, just the initial pain was the thing that got me. It felt like it was going to explode, which was quite funny. I think just being hit a few times in the last month, a couple times by Starcy at training then Shami out in the game, but it’s also an old break,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The 32-year-old further said that he needs to change a few things to avoid getting injury in the same area over and over again. “I broke the same finger in Sri Lanka a couple of years ago, so I’ve got to start either catching them or use my bat instead of my gloves. It was up there [as the most painful]. I think snapping my hamstring tendon [in April 2015] was probably the most over the last few years,” he said.

The batsman added that he might have to think about changing his fielding position in the third Test to avoid further damage. “Even batting in the warm-up before the second innings in Perth I still felt pretty good. Catching might be a bit of a different issue, at training I always tape my finger up anyway, but this’ll just be a bit of extra padding. With a Boxing Day Test and being from Victoria it’s going to have to be cut off I think,” he said.

“I’m going to catch in slips at training and do my normal preparation. If anything changes in the next couple days I’m sure we’ll have to sit down and chat about that, but at this stage it’s still business as usual and I plan to field at slip and whatever else is needed. It feels like it’s improved 100% over the last couple of days,” he added.

Skipper Tim Paine is used to suffering finger injuries and Finch was questioned whether he had any special advises for him on the issue. But Finch insisted that Paine has a higher pain threshold than him. “He’s got about 15 screws and a couple metal plates in his so a little bit different, he’s carried that for a lot longer than what I have. He’s got a high pain threshold,” he said.

The third Test between India and Australia will begin from December 26, 2018.