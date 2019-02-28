India vs Australia: Aaron Finch will come good and we’ll be patient with him, says Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has backed out of form batsman Aaron Finch to come out of his poor patch very soon. Stating that runs are just around the corner Langer maintained that they will be patient with Finch.

“He’s such a good player, such a good person, captain of the team, we know he’ll come good,” cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

“We just got to keep giving him plenty of care and support. We know he’ll come good,” he said.

“There’s no more destructive player in the world – we talk about ‘Maxi’ (Glenn Maxwell), Marcus Stoinis, a number of our players who can be so destructive – but when he’s going, he is as destructive as a player as there is in white-ball cricket. We know he’ll come good and we’ll be patient with him.”

Praising the 29-year-old opener for his leadership skills, Langer said, “Another important part about leadership is that he’s really consistent,” Langer said before adding, “We haven’t see any real change in his personality or his attitude around the group, so that’s a real credit to him. That’s why he is the captain of the team.”

“My experience of every captain, the most important thing is they’re playing really good cricket,” Langer said.

“He’s got to keep his attention on that. He’s got lots of support around him. Like I say, he’s such a good person, he’s got to be Aaron Finch, be himself. He’s doing that.

“He’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. We’ll just keep encouraging him to be himself.

“His runs will come, keep encouraging him to be himself and I’m sure he’ll come good soon.”