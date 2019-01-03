India vs Australia: Aakash Chopra trolls Mark Waugh on Australia’s batting situation

Former India opener Aakash Chopra trolled former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, who was criticising the standard of batting in the Big Bash League (BBL) this season. Aakash said that he hoped Waugh does not have to say the same about the ongoing fourth and final Test between India and Australia in Sydney.

Waugh, who is a commentator at India’s tour of Australia as well as the BBL, took to Twitter saying, “Pretty embarrassing watching the standard of batting against spin in the BBL this season. #dreadful”

Aakash Chopra took a dig at Waugh by replying to his tweet, “I hope we don’t say the same after the Sydney Test too #Kuldeep”

India reached 303 for four on the first day of the fourth and final Test against Australia on Thursday. Josh Hazlewood led the host’s attack with two wickets including the prize-wicket of India captain Virat Kohli, who departed on 23. Hazlewood finished the day with 2/51, after also claiming Lokesh Rahul (9) caught in the slips in his first over of the day.