India vs Australia: Week before first Test, Aaron Finch’s batting position in Sheffield Shield upsets Shane Warne

The first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide begins on December 6. For Australian opener, Aaron Finch this week’s Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland will be the only practice he gets before gearing up for openers role in the first Test. However, Finch’s only red ball outing before the Test is marred in controversy after his state team Victoria decided not to allow him to open the innings and bat in the middle order. The decision not to open with Finch was confirmed by Victoria captain Peter Handscomb who revealed that Finch will not open the batting in the match against Queensland at the Gabba, despite Finch looking set to open for Australia in the first Test against India. A final decision is yet to be made.

“Obviously Harry has got the call up [to the Australia squad] and Deany has been making runs for us for years, so it’s hard to knock those two out of the opening positions for us,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Handscomb as saying. “Finchy averages 50 batting at No.5 and 6 for us so it’s also hard to change that as well,” he added.

“I wouldn’t be worried at all,” Handscomb said. “Finchy has been opening the batting in white-ball cricket. He’s been facing a new swinging ball. And batting No.5 and 6 you also get the opportunity to face the second new ball, hopefully, if we’ve done our job right. He’ll be fine. He’ll get what he needs. If he does open the batting for Australia he’s ready to go.”

The extraordinary standoff between Australia and Victoria over Aaron Finch has not gone down well with Shane Warne who called it a “disgrace” and that Victoria should be doing what is right for Australia.

Just read @AaronFinch5 will not be opening in the shield game this week with Harris, but a week later they will open together for Aust against India. This is a disgrace by Vic & must be fixed before the game- can we please have common sense back into cricket in this country ! 😡 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 25 November 2018

Meanwhile, speaking about his own call-up to the Australia Test squad, Handscomb said that it had come as a surprise. “It’s a weird one,” Handscomb said. “I was hoping that I was going to get the call but I wasn’t entirely sure what was going to happen and what direction the selectors were going, but obviously I was very happy that they’ve gone with me.”