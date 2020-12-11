Watch: Jasprit Bumrah gets guard of honour for his maiden first-class 50

Jasprit Bumrah left everyone surprised with his batting skills on Friday. (Screengrab)

Jasprit Bumrah showed his batting prowess on Friday for the first time in his cricket career when he walked out from the ground with an unbeaten 55 during Day 1 of India vs Australia A practice match at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bumrah, who faced 57 balls, hit six fours and two maximums against the fiery Australian bowlers. It was the bowling attack against whom Indian top order crumbled but with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj’s 71-run partnership for the final wicket, India could post 194 runs on the board.

Maiden first-class fifty for @Jaspritbumrah93 and this is also his first 50 in any format! He gets to his half-century in 54 balls in a pink-ball game against Australia A! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/U0Z6su8umO — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

Being the highest scorer of the day from his side, Bumrah also reached a milestone as this is his maiden first-class fifty. His earlier highest first-class score was 16* and the tailender has never crossed his highest score of 10* in ODIs and Tests.

A fearless Bumrah started taking Aussie bowlers head-on and managed to reach his fifty. This 71-run partnership helped India save the blushes. Bumrah looked undeterred even after being hit on the head.

The leading Indian pacer got his guard of honour when he walked to the dressing room along with Siraj. Delighted team members stood up and were seen clapping for Bumrah’s heroics.

The second three-day tour match which is being played under lights, has first-class status. The way India started, it seemed they wanted to get to 300 before the lights were turned on. After Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 40 off just 29 balls, the bowlers stuck to a tight line and got Indians down to 123/9.

