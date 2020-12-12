India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match Live Cricket Score: Day 2 of pink ball tour match

India vs Australia A Practice Live Score: This is the second tour match. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Live Cricket Score: A ruthless Indian seam attack by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami rattled the Australia A side on day one of the three-day tour game in Sydney. Batting first India were in a spot of bother at 111/7 but Bumrah’s maiden first-class fifty took India to a respectable 194. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 108 as Shami (3/29), Bumrah (2/33), and Saini (3/19) bowled a fiery spell.

This day-night game in Sydney will allow the players to get a feel of conditions during India’s first-ever overseas day-night Test.