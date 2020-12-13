India vs Australia A, 2nd Practice Match Day 3, Live Cricket Score: AUSA need 473 to win

India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Live Cricket Score: India’s Shubman Gill pushed his claims to make his debut in the opening test against Australia in Adelaide with a classy 65 in the warmup match as the touring side’s batsmen made merry against their injury-hit opponents on Saturday. Regular India opener Mayank Agarwal also spent time in the middle during his knock of 61 while Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant made unbeaten centuries.
After Australia’s all-rounder and test hopeful, Cameron Green was ruled out due to concussion on Friday, the local side also lost seamer Sean Abbott to injury as India moved on to 386 for four, extending their lead to 472 in the three-day match.
GONE! Harris is dismissed by Shami. AUSA: 6/1 (4.1 overs)
Marcus Harris and Joe Burns are at the crease at the start of the third day after India declared on 386/4. Mohammad Shami opens the attack for the visitors and he comes up with a maiden. Burns opens the hosts account in the next over. AUSA: 2/0 (2 overs)
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the warmup match between India and Australia before the start of the Test series on December 17. After Rishabh Pant's final over blitzkrieg on the second day, India will look to build on the agony of the hosts. They will start the final day on 386/4 with a massive 472-run lead. Hanuma Vihari (104*) and Rishabh Pant (103*) are in the middle.