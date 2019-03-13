India vs Australia 5th ODI: ‘Australians walk away with everything’ cricket fraternity hail visitors’ turnaround

Toggle Menu
After going 2-0 down against India in the five-match ODI series, Australia produced a sensational turnaround as they won three matches on the trot to win their first bilateral ODI series in two years.

After going 2-0 down against India in the five-match ODI series, Australia produced a sensational turnaround as they won three matches on the trot to win their first bilateral ODI series in two years. Going into the fifth and final ODI with the series leveled at 2-2 the Australian unit delivered both with the bat and the ball as they defeated India by 35 runs.

After electing to bat first, Australia got off to a fine start as the opening pair of Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja stiched an opening partnership of 76 runs. Khawaja continued his fine run and went on to complete his second ton of the series. Despite a minor collapse in the middle overs, the visitors posted 272/9 in their 50 overs. Defending a moderate target, the Australian bowlers performed clinically as they bundled out the Men In Blue on 237 in 50 overs.

After completing this brilliant turnaround the entire cricket fraternity hailed the Australian team as they thrashed India in both the ODI and T20I series. Here are the some reactions: 

Australia will now travel to UAE, where they will play five ODI matches against Pakistan. The first match of the series will be played on March 22.

