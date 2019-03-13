India vs Australia 5th ODI: ‘Australians walk away with everything’ cricket fraternity hail visitors’ turnaround

After going 2-0 down against India in the five-match ODI series, Australia produced a sensational turnaround as they won three matches on the trot to win their first bilateral ODI series in two years. Going into the fifth and final ODI with the series leveled at 2-2 the Australian unit delivered both with the bat and the ball as they defeated India by 35 runs.

After electing to bat first, Australia got off to a fine start as the opening pair of Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja stiched an opening partnership of 76 runs. Khawaja continued his fine run and went on to complete his second ton of the series. Despite a minor collapse in the middle overs, the visitors posted 272/9 in their 50 overs. Defending a moderate target, the Australian bowlers performed clinically as they bundled out the Men In Blue on 237 in 50 overs.

After completing this brilliant turnaround the entire cricket fraternity hailed the Australian team as they thrashed India in both the ODI and T20I series. Here are the some reactions:

Australians walk away with everything & the Favourites are left w/a Brave Capt who puts up a courageous front at the Presentation..But seriously Kudos to @AaronFinch5 & Justin Langer fr a remarkable fight back & resurgence o Crkt Aust-terrific Team Effort by any standards..!!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 13 March 2019

It is a wonderful achievement by Australia to come back from 0-2 down to win a series. The two teams started from either end of the results spectrum, India on a high and Australia in the dumps, and Australia gained more from this series. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 13 March 2019

India has never lost a five-match ODI series after winning the first two ODI. In the history of ODI cricket, only three teams have lost a series from that position. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 13 March 2019

Looks to me like the Aussies might be just getting something going at the right time …. #CWC19 !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 13 March 2019

Australia will now travel to UAE, where they will play five ODI matches against Pakistan. The first match of the series will be played on March 22.