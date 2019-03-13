India vs Australia 5th ODI: India, Australia make two changes in series decider

In the last and final game of the India-Australia showdown, with the series on the line, both teams have opted to make two changes to their playing XI from the last match at Mohali. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul have been dropped in favour of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. For the visitors, Marcus Stoinis has recovered from his thumb injury and gets a place alongside Nathan Lyon. With the duo coming in, Shaun Marsh and Jason Behrendorff will warm the bench.

Shami had missed the fourth ODI due to an injury to his right foot during the third ODI in Ranchi. Chahal had come in for the fixture on Sunday but had gone for a staggering 80 runs with Ashton Turner going hammer and tongs.

At the toss, Kohli suggested this is the most even lineup with an eye at the World Cup too. “In terms of team composition, we know which way we are going for the World Cup. We are not invincible, and there will be sides that can beat us if they play better cricket on the day,” said Kohli to Murali Karthik.

“Chahal misses out and Jadeja comes in as an all-rounder, and KL misses out to make way for Shami. An extra bowling option for us, and this, we feel is our most balanced side,” he added.

With Aaron Finch calling tails, the toss had gone in favour of the Aussies who opted to bat. He said at the toss, “Looks like a dry wicket. Hopefully we can get a big score and defend it later. The wicket and the squares have been re-laid over the last few years, so we can’t look into the numbers much.”

“Not a lot of international cricket here over the last 10 years. It’s important to keep the momentum, whenever you get the opportunities with the bat, take it, and take the team across the line. Shaun Marsh misses out for Stoinis, Lyon comes in for Behrendorff.”

So India are going with 5 bowlers which is a good idea. And Jadhav and Vijay Shankar go back to being 6th bowlers which is what they are. Now, would like to see Jadeja rediscover his batting form. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 13, 2019

Speaking about the series at the toss, Kohli said Australia had played better in the last two games and deserved to force a decider. “We would have batted first. Hopefully it doesn’t break down too much (the pitch) and hopefully there’s no dew in the second half as well. This is more like a knock-out game. Everyone was pumped up during the warm-ups as well. We have to first restrict them with the ball, and we are the one of the best chasing sides in the world and we have to show that today. Last few games didn’t go our way, but Australia played better cricket,” she said.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon