India vs Australia 5th ODI: India’s record in series-deciders at home is intimidating

Showing some resilience after losing the first two matches against India in the ongoing ODI series, Australia produced some exemplary performances to secure consecutive wins and level the series.

Advertising

The turnaround started off in Ranchi, where Australia thumped India at MS Dhoni’s hometown and won the contest by 32 runs. The focus shifted to Mohali, where Australia chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

The series is now levelled at 2-2, and Australia are on the cusp of causing an upset in Virat Kohli’s home ground. However, India’s record at home is nothing to be sniffed at and its record in matches that decide the outcome of series is pretty intimidating. Here are the outcomes of previous limited-over series in which the winner was decided in the final match.

Australia tour of India 2013/14 – WON

The first and the third match was won by Australia, while the fourth ODI was washed out and not even a single official delivery was bowled in the fifth clash. Going into the final match with the series tied at 2-2, India won the final match by 57 runs.

Advertising

After being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma’s double century helped India post 383/6 in their 50 overs. In response, Australia were bundled out on 326 in 45.1 overs. India effectively won the truncated seven-match series 3-2.

West Indies tour of India 2013/14 – WON

In the three ODI series, both India and West Indies managed to win one match each. India won the first ODI by six wickets, while the visitors won the second match by two wickets.

India emerged victorious in the final match of the series, with Shikhar Dhawan’s century helping India chase down the target of 264 with five wickets in hand, and 23 balls to spare.

South Africa tour of India 2015/16 – LOST

After winning the first and the third ODI, South Africa went down in the second and fourth. The final ODI saw three South African batsmen scoring centuries and helping the team post a gigantic total of 438/4 in 50 overs.

In response, the Indian team floundered and the Men In Blue were bundled out on 224, handing the visitors a comprehensive 214 run win. South Africa won the series 3-2.

New Zealand tour of India 2016/17 – WON

India won the series 3-2 but it wasn’t easy, with both the teams were engaged in a neck-to-neck contest.

India won the first and the third match, while the Kiwis emerged victorious in the second and fourth match. In the fifth and final match of the series, Amit Mishra’s clinical performance helped India win the contest by 190 runs. Mishra took five wickets in six overs as New Zealand, who were chasing 270, were bundled out for 79.

New Zealand tour of India 2017/18 – WON

After going down in the first match by six wickets to New Zealand, India secured consecutive wins to eventually win the series 2-1. The third and the final ODI was played in Kanpur, and it was a thrilling contest as the Kiwis lost by just six runs.

Chasing 338, New Zealand managed 331/7 in their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka tour of India 2017/18 – WON

India were stumped in the first ODI, as Sri Lanka won the contest by 7 wickets. However, the loss revitalised the Indian squad and they secured comprehensive victories in the two remaining ODIs.

Advertising

The final match of the series was played in Visakhapatnam. After electing to field first, India bundled out Sri Lanka on 215 and then went on the chase down the target comfortably with 107 balls to spare.