India vs Australia 5th ODI: Dew or dry? Both camps sweat over conditions

The ‘dew factor’ in the fifth and final one-day international (ODI) between India and Australia at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla is making both camps sweat over their choices at the toss. Evening dew is quite normal in day/night matches in the subcontinent. But the inability to gauge its presence has affected the outcome of the ongoing series more than once.

Sources told IndianExpress.com that members of both sides have inquired about the presence of dew with the Australian team has conducted a thorough check on ground conditions.

Presence of dew in the evening makes the ball wet and makes it more difficult for bowlers to get a good grip on it. India have borne the brunt of being unable to read the conditions twice in this series. The hosts batted second in Ranchi keeping in mind the dew factor. However, it never came into play and the ball kept low, making life difficult for the Indian batsmen and the top order was blown away within the first six overs. India eventually lost the match by 32 runs.

In the 4th ODI, India failed to defend a target of 359 as the ball skidded off the surface. Fielders missing catches towards the end of the Australian innings also did not help India’s case.

In Delhi however, presence of dew seems unlikely at the moment with the cloudy weather and a steady breeze blowing throughout the day. “With temperatures still on the lower side. and hardly any sun on Tuesday, dew seems unlikely to settle in. So it shouldn’t really impact the match,” a Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) official said. “However, all that could change if there is ample sunlight on Wednesday morning. Because that could help the dew set in after sunset.”

Prediction for Tuesday

As per Skymet temperatures will hover between 25 to 19 degree Celsius. Chances of rain are nil but 52 percent chances of cloud cover remain. If that persists then there should be now dew as humidity is also expected to be 39 percent.

Pitch

As far as the surface is concerned it is expected to be a flat track with some assistance to the slower bowlers. But if there is anyone who knows this ground is the hometown hero, Virat Kohli. Going by current circumstances it will be a tricky choice for him.