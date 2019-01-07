India vs Australia 4th Test: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian captain to register Test series win Down Under

Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian captain to register a Test series win in Australia. India and Australia played out a draw in the fourth Test after continuous rainfall over the large part of Day 4 and Day 5 affected proceedings and Australia’s chances of equalising the series. With the anti-climax, India won the series 2-1.

In 11 previous attempts, India had only drawn a series in the longest format twice, while losing nine. Bishan Singh Bedi had led India to a series draw in 1977-78 tour, after which Sourav Ganguly had done the same in 2003-04 tour.

The 33-year old also became the first Indian captain to record two overseas series wins with victories in three matches. The right-handed batsman had previously led India to a historic whitewash against Sri Lanka in 2017. The Delhi player also became the first Indian skipper to register three Test match wins in a series outside the Asian subcontinent in 50 years. It was Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi who had done the same with a 3-1 series win against New Zealand in 1967-68.

With the win, Kohli also surpassed Ganguly as the most successful Indian captain in overseas conditions in Tests format with 12 wins to his name. He also joined the elite list comprising of Bishan Singh Bedi and Mushtaq Mohammad in becoming the most successful Asian captain in the format in Australia with three wins.

Cheteshwar Pujara, at number three, stood head and shoulders above the rest with 521 runs in the series. Not so surprisingly, he was adjudged as the Man of the Match and Man of the Series. “It’s a great feeling for all of us. We’ve been working really hard to win a series overseas. And especially doing it in this country, it’s never easy. First hundred was special, scoring it in Adelaide and going 1-0 up is something which we were all aiming for. When you do that, there’s a good chance of winning the series,” he said at the post match ceremony.

“As a batsman, you just need to get used to pace and bounce. Playing in different conditions, in South Africa, in England, in county cricket has helped me improve my technique. Definitely the best squad I’ve been a part of. Congratulations to the bowlers. Taking 20 wickets in never easy,” he added.

India came into the Sydney Test having retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at MCG in the Boxing Day Test and a 3-1 margin looked to be on the cards but for the rain. The duo of Pujara and Rishabh Pant scored big hundreds and batted Australia out of the match and hence the series as well.

With four sessions left to play, India enforced the follow-on after taking a 322 run lead. But the rain gods decided to inflict the lesser pain on the hosts.