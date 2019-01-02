India vs Australia: It’s inhuman to keep going on without getting a few niggles, says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday played down the injury concerns on his lower back, which troubled him during the third Test at MCG. Speaking to reporters ahead of the 4th Test in Sydney, Kohli said that injuries are part and parcel of the sport. “You just have to manage it physically and stay ahead of the injury. I have been able to do it for now and I am sure I will find out more options and more ways to counter that and be at the top of my fitness. It’s inhuman or impossible to keep going on without niggles and I think it’s fine to have a few niggles here and there. You just need to be able to manage it very well,” the 30-year-old said.

The skipper further revealed that he had a disc issue for a while now but he keeps himself fit to deal with the problem. , it’s nothing new. I have been able to manage it because of the physical effort I have put in in the last few years. When you have a back, which has disc issues, you can only maintain it that way so I’m not too bothered by it,” he said.

“When the workload gets high, it can get into a spasm. You don’t really get serious issues, you get fine in 2-3 days but at that point of time you get into a spasm. That’s very easy to heal so I am not too concerned with it.” he added.

The captain added that his daily fitness routing along with diet has helped him in dealing with the issue. “The physical part has definitely helped me massively in the last three years. I feel like I can switch formats easily. And I can be at the top of my energy levels or intensity levels that is required to play international cricket because I work really hard no my fitness. There are many factors involved: the diet, the sleep patterns and all these sort of things are very crucial,” he said.

Kohli further addressed injury concerns to Ravichandran Ashwin that might see him miss out from the final Test. The visitors had earlier rueld out Ashwin as he failed to regain fitness. But in a later update, Ashwin was included in India’s 13-man squad for the Sydney Test, and the BCCI revealed that a decision on Ashwin’s participation will be made on Thursday, before the start of the play on Day one.

“Well, it’s unfortunate that Ashwin has had two niggles quite similar in the last couple of away tours (England and now Australia). He, more than anyone else, will be focused to correct this,” the skipper said. “The physio and the trainer have spoken to him in terms of what’s required (from him) in order to get over that injury. He is very important for sure. In Test cricket, he is a vital part of this team and we want him to be 100 per cent fit and for a longer period so that he can contribute to us more in the Test format,” he further added.

The captain further said that Ashwin is extremely disappointed over not being able to recover in time for the Sydney Test. “He (Ashwin) is very disappointed with the fact that he has not been able to recover in time, but the things have been laid out to him (as to) what needs to be done to get back to full fitness. Honestly, you can’t predict an injury. When it happens, you just manage and doing what you can to get over that injury,” he said.

On being asked about who could make up for Ashwin’s absence in spin-friendly Sydney, Kohli named Hanuma Vihari as a potential spin option. “Ashwin’s absence does make you alter plans a little bit throughout the course of a series. But the fact that Hanuma Vihari has bowled beautifully whenever we have given him the ball makes us feel absolutely calm about Ashwin not being able to play,” Kohli said. “But, if you see the way Vihari has bowled he has looked like picking up a wicket whenever he comes to bowl. He’s pitching the ball in the right areas so we are looking at him as a solid bowling option right now.”

Kohli further added that Vihari’s economy also makes him a potential threat. “Especially in this Test because he has pace on the ball, he puts in the effort, he’s economical and that’s all you need from a guy who is coming in to bowl 10-15 overs in a day,” he said.