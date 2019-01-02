India vs Australia: Have not been setting world on fire, need to cash in on good starts, says Tim Paine

Australian skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday stressed that he needs to capitalise on good start in the 4th Test against India in Sydney as he has not been able to perform his best in the series. Paine has scored 309 runs in 12 innings since he was handed the captaincy reigns in March last year. In the 3 Tests against India, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 169 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.17.

On being asked whether he should promote himself up the batting order, the 33-year-old said, “I’ve had some discussions around that (promoting himself). It may happen, it may not, but I certainly haven’t been setting the world on fire. I need to cash in on my starts as well so I’m no different to the other guys in our top six and I’ve just got to play my role.”

The batsman further said that Australia cannot win Tests if the batsmen do not score hundreds. “We know we are not going to win too many Test matches without scoring hundreds and that’s something that we have spoken about. It is something we are really keen to improve and address. The silver lining is that in a few Tests’ time we have some world-class players available and we are going to have some younger guys with 8-10 Tests under their belt. So, it is going to be a great thing for Australian cricket,” he said.

He further described his side as a “work in progress”. “We are constantly a work in progress…as I said before, it is about trying to keep a bit of perspective, a reality about where we are at. I think we are showing signs of getting better. I think in the last Test while our batters didn’t set the world on fire, most guys got a start and showed that they can succeed at this level. So in this Test there is going to be a real focus from our batting group,” he said.

India lead the series 2-1 and Australia have a chance to draw the series as the 4th Test begins from Thursday in Sydney. But the Aussie skipper stressed that he is not concerned about losing the series but on overall development of the team. “My focus has been on us improving and us playing the best possible cricket we can. We want to win every Test we play. At times it’s not possible. We’re playing the best Test team in the world at the moment who are playing really well,” he said.

“I haven’t thought too much about losing the series, that’s for sure…some guys will use different things to motivate them. My motivation is making sure we’re improving, competitive at all times and put up a really good fight against India,” he added.

On being questioned about the starting XI in the final Test, Paine said that they are looking for the most balanced side in Sydney. “We want to try and settle guys who we think will play long-term in their positions looking forward into the next series and then into the Ashes. But at the same time we’ve got to find the best eleven to win this Test as well, so it’s a bit of a balancing act,” he said.

“We’ll have a quick look at the wicket again today an probably decide later on this afternoon. It is about team balance really. We’ll be looking to pick the best eleven that we think is the best combination to win this Test. Obviously, the wicket will play a part in that,” he added.

On the possibilities of Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin missing out the 4th Test due to injury, Paine said: “…I think some of our batters will be pretty happy to hear that news (of Ashwin probably missing out). But we know they’ve got some other spinners in their squad – Kuldeep Yadav is younger but has got some serious talent and Ravindra Jadeja did the job for them in Melbourne.”