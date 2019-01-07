India vs Australia: ‘A huge moment,’ Twitter gushes over India’s historic series win

India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia on Monday. India’s first ever Test series was against Australia in their own backyard in 1947/48. They lost that series 4-0 and since then, their best results in the country has been three draws which came in the 1980/81, 1985/86 and 2003/04. Captain Virat Kohli listed this as his greatest achievement in the post-match presentation ceremony. This may have been a weakened Australian team due to the fallout of the March 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal but India had to dig deep in the first two days of the third Test after Tim Paine’s side secured a series-levelling win in the second.

Advertising

Cheteshwar Pujara scored three centuries, including an epic 373-ball 193 in the Sydney Test and won the man of the match and man of the series awards. Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant have all burst on to the Test scene in the series.

This is amazing!! A Test series win down under!! Congratulations @BCCI team and @imVkohli on this awesome achievement!! It’s an immensely proud feeling as an Indian to have witnessed sheer dominance in a series vs the Aussies at thr backyard. Kudos to the whole team!! #AUSvIND ???? — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) 7 January 2019

If like me you have been coming to Australia since 1991 with no hope of winning a series, then this is a huge moment. India are now the first Asian team to win a series in Australia. And it feels wonderful to be able to say it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 7 January 2019

Congratulations to India for winning the Test series in Australia for the first time ever ???? @Jaspritbumrah93 I was so impressed with your performance throughout this series! Fast,… https://t.co/7fMSNEeJ1q — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 7 January 2019

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for making history, winning in Australia for the 1st time is a proud achievement for all of India. @cheteshwar1 & the whole Indian bowling attack was just unstoppable this series. Was thrilling to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 bowling ?? https://t.co/mKZHXWbinJ — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 7 January 2019

Congratulations to @imVkohli & his Indian Team on winning their first ever series in Australia. They outplayed @CAComms in all departments. Very well deserved. #AUSvIND #pinktest https://t.co/UkEJcrzJ3I — Glenn McGrath (@glennmcgrath11) 7 January 2019

Congratulations team ???? on a very well played Test Match series 2-1 ?????? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 7 January 2019

Many congratulations to this fabulous group of boys, the way @cheteshwar1 led the batting and the bowlers took responsibility throughout the series is commendable! 🇮🇳#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lIzLnYUec5 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 7 January 2019

Proud of you guys🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳..Well done Team India for winning the test series in Australia.. congratulations @cheteshwar1 for winning MOS u been a backbone of indian batting line up.. keep it up 🔥🏏@BCCI bowling wise @Jaspritbumrah93 has been phenomenal..love ur work ⭐️💪 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 7 January 2019

Among all of the victories, this should rank among the top, it is of course the helm of formats, and beating #Australia on their home soil has never been easy in the past #AUSvIND #Sydneytest — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 7, 2019

India will now play a three-match ODI series which is the final leg of their Australia tour. They follow that up with a tour of New Zealand where they play five ODIs and three T20Is.