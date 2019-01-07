Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: ‘A huge moment,’ Twitter gushes over India’s historic series win

India won the series 2-1 and became the first Asian team to win a Test rubber Down Under.

This is India’s first series win in Australia since they started playing cricket 71 years ago, (AP Photo)

India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia on Monday. India’s first ever Test series was against Australia in their own backyard in 1947/48. They lost that series 4-0 and since then, their best results in the country has been three draws which came in the 1980/81, 1985/86 and 2003/04. Captain Virat Kohli listed this as his greatest achievement in the post-match presentation ceremony. This may have been a weakened Australian team due to the fallout of the March 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal but India had to dig deep in the first two days of the third Test after Tim Paine’s side secured a series-levelling win in the second.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored three centuries, including an epic 373-ball 193 in the Sydney Test and won the man of the match and man of the series awards. Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant have all burst on to the Test scene in the series.

India will now play a three-match ODI series which is the final leg of their Australia tour. They follow that up with a tour of New Zealand where they play five ODIs and three T20Is.

