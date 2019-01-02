India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin fails to regain fitness, doubtful for Sydney Test

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is doubtful for selection in the playing XI for the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney starting Wednesday. India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday confirmed that the 32-year-old, who has missed the past two Tests due to a side strain, has failed to regain his fitness before the final Test.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s had two niggles that are quite similar in the last couple of away tours. It’s something he will focus on to correct,” Kohli was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

India announced the 13-man squad for the final Test in which Ashwin was still named. The BCCI, in a statement, that a final call on Ashwin will be taken on Thursday morning.

India name 13-man squad for SCG Test: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, K Yadav, R Ashwin, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav A decision on R Ashwin’s availability will be taken on the morning of the Test #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4Lji2FExU8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

The Indian captain further added that Ashwin’s absence will be a huge blow, especially with Sydney pitch known to be helpful to spin bowlers. “The physio and trainer have spoken to him about what he has to do. He’s very important for sure. In Test cricket, he’s a vital part of this team and we wanted him to be 100 percent fit for a longer period to that he can come back to us in the Test format. He is very disappointed that he’s not able to recover in time,” Kohli said.

Kohli added that the visitors might look to use Hanuma Vihari as the second spin option in the match. “The Ashwin factor, it does make you alter your plans a little bit. But Vihari was bowling beautifully whenever he got the ball,” he said. Vihari has looked like picking up a wicket every time he comes on to bowl. We are looking at him as a solid bowling option now, especially in this Test match.”

India will need to make at least two changes in the side that played at MCG, with Rohit Sharma flying back to Mumbai after his wife gave birth to a daughter. Ishant Sharma, who struck 3 wickets in the previous Test was also not included in the 13-man squad, and India might look to use another spin option in his stead.

India lead the series 2-1 after the visitors handed a 137-runs victory to the hosts at MCG last week.

