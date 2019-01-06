India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting slams Australia for showing ‘no desperation’

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting slammed Australian side for not showing any desperation in the 4th Test against India in Sydney. Ponting’s remarks came after the dismissal of Nathan Lyon who immediately walked off after being adjudged LBW by the umpire on Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery, despite the hosts having two reviews at hands. Speaking on Channel Seven during the telecast of the 4th day, Ponting questioned the mindset of the Australian team.

“That dismissal actually says a lot to me about the mindset of this Australian team at the moment. There’s no desperation there whatsoever. Why wouldn’t they have had a look at that? They’ve still got the two reviews up their sleeve. There had to be some sort of doubt in that,” he said.

The former three-time World Cup winning cricketer further criticised Mitchell Starc, who was standing on the other hand, for not giving his advice on whether the review should be taken or now.

“You can see where Mitchell Starc is standing at the non-striker’s end. One, look how wide he’s standing. There’s no need to be that wide in the first place. Nathan Lyon looks up, ‘Oh what do you reckon?’ ‘Oh I don’t know mate. Yeah I don’t know. But let’s not bother looking. We’ve only got two [reviews] up our sleeve’,” he said.

Australia were bundled out for 300 in the first innings with Yadav picking up five wickets. Skipper Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on which meant the hosts had to start the second innings, trailing India by 322 runs.

The play ended early due to bad light with Australia reaching 6/0 at stumps on Day 4.