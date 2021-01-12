India vs Australia 4th Test Probable Playing 11: India without Jasprit Bumrah in Brisbane

India vs Australia 4th Test Probable Playing 11: India’s list of injured and absent cricketers on tour to Australia has grown again and Jasprit Bumrah will be missing the series-deciding match starting Friday in Brisbane after sustaining an abdominal injury while fielding.

Ravindra Jadeja had surgery on his damaged left thumb soon after India’s courageous finish Monday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where injured Rishabh Pant (97), Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari helped India bat through four full sessions in the fourth innings to salvage a draw and keep the series level at 1-1.

Jadeja had been padded up ready to go in next if either Ashwin or Vihari was dismissed late on the last day in Sydney, but wasn’t required. His absence for the fourth test in Brisbane will deprive India of a key allrounder, while the absence of strike bowler Bumrah _ if confirmed _ would be a major setback for an already depleted attack that is missing injured fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

That would leave Mohammed Siraj, who has played two Tests, to lead a pace attack likely containing Navdeep Saini, who made his Test debut in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Pant (elbow), Ashwin (back) and Vihari (hamstring strain) will all be monitored before India selects its starting XI for the Gabba, where Australia hasn’t lost a Test match since 1988.

India’s squad depth will be seriously tested, with the BCCI unable to call in any more reserves because of travel restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

India Probable XI: Rohit, Gill, Pujara, Rahane, Pant, Saha, Ashwin/Kuldeep, Shardul, Saini, Siraj, Natarajan