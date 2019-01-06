India vs Australia 4th Test: Follow-on hurts, we will push for a draw, says Peter Handscomb

Australian batsman Peter Handscomb on Sunday said that they will try to regain the pride by saving the final Test against India on the final day in Sydney. The 27-year-old, at the press conference after the end of the fourth day’s play, said the hosts will hope to regain some confidence if they managed to push for a draw on Monday. “We will be coming out tomorrow and drawing this game, and then we will assess where we need to improve and get together as a team. We know that as a batting group we can take some confidence out of tomorrow if we can last the day, showing the country and the world that we are not far off from clicking as a really good team,” he said.

By the end of nearly-washed out fourth day, Australia were bowled out for 300 in the first innings and were asked to follow-on. Unfortunately for the Indian camp, the umpires called for an early stop to the play due to bad light, with Australia reaching 6/0, still trailing India by 316 runs. It was the first time since 1988 that Australia were asked to follow on in a Test at home.

On being asked about the same, Handscomb said: “Obviously it hurts, you never want to follow on in any Test match for obvious reasons. It is huge for us to push for the draw and we have got a really good chance to shift some momentum back into our camp. Not just for the ODIs coming up but also there’s a World Cup and the Ashes. So this movement can really start tomorrow.”.

The Aussie batting line-up has came under much scrutiny throughout the series with no player being able to score a ton. “It will be really nice if someone scores a hundred because we have not scored one this series which is obviously a big thing. Someone can come out tomorrow and score a hundred that would be great, or face 200 or 300 balls in a Test-saving knock. It will also give a lot of confidence going forward,” the right-handed batsman said.

He further went on to credit the Indian bowling line-up, especially Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. “Kuldeep has obviously been very impressive as well. He was very accurate and hard to get on top of. With the pace that he bowled, it was hard to get down to the wicket and force through the field. He was accurate and used the footmarks well, giving it a good spin,” he said.

“Bumrah coming in can crank it up to 150 km/h and is always pretty tough with his accuracy. He has not missed his mark too much and has been able to swing it both ways, which is quite impressive with that action, and also adds to the fact how hard he is to pick,” he added.

India currently have a 2-1 lead in the series and are in the prime position to seal their first series win Down Under on Monday.