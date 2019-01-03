Australia need to copy Cheteshwar Pujara with the bat, says Marnus Labuschagne

Australia’s latest introduction to the squad, Marnus Labuschagne, who will come in to bat at number 3, has said the hosts need to bat with the same level of patience as displayed by Cheteshwar Pujara. For the second Test in a row, an Aussie has suggested that the hosts need to do the same job that Pujara has done with Mitchell Starc making the claim at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pujara has taken his tally to three centuries in the series and has played over a 1000 balls to highlight the patient approach. On the opening day of the fourth Test, Pujara remained unbeaten on 130 with India standing at 303/4 at stumps.

“He was very classy. He has time and patience around at the crease. The way he batted is something I personally would take a lot from. He just batted a lot of time and he has done that through the whole series. And that’s what we are going to need to do to step up to put a big score on the board,” he said in the post match press conference on Thursday.

“We are only 2-3 wickets away from being able to break it open and if the boys put the right ball in the areas tomorrow, I am confident that we can get early breakthroughs and get them out for under 400. The wicket stays good for three days and deteriorates quite fast. Then the game moves quickly at the back end and it’s going to be the same again, so the first innings will be key for us,” he added.

Labuschagne had the opportunity to bowl to Pujara on the day and was smacked for three fours in the opening over. He later returned to bowl three more overs. When asked about his place in the team, he said, “There was a little bit of pressure. First ball came out alright and then I dragged down a few balls short. I was positive when I came back for the last three overs and sort of tied a bit of pressure.”

“I know my role tomorrow is to keeping it tight at that one end, and giving pacers a rest to make sure they can come back fresh for every spell.”

India lead the four-match series 2-1 after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne, while Australia won at Perth. “I’ve pretty much batted most of my time at Queensland at three and it does go out in a position that I am comfortable with. It’s going to be a good challenge tomorrow and one I’m looking forward to.

“My role at three is to play my game and to make sure that I am batting as much time as possible and putting us as a team in a good position. That’s how I’m going to approach it,” he signed off.