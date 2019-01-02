Ind vs Aus 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 4th Test?

Ind vs Aus, India vs Australia 4th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The stage is set for an epic conclusion to the Test series between India and Australia. Skipper Virat Kohli has a great opportunity in hands to record a Test series win Down Under, something which no other Indian captain has ever done before. India will enter the final with a 2-1 lead but will have a few concerns to address before the start of play, especially with Ravichandran Ashwin still unfit to take part in the Test. Australia, on the other hand, will also look to make a few changes in the batting line-up, after the MCG defeat.

When is the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The fourth Test between India and Australia starts on January 4, 2018.

Where will the fourth Test between India and Australia be played?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time does the fourth Test between India and Australia begin?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will begin at 5 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The fourth Test between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony.

How do I watch the live streaming of the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the fourth Test between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live score and updates here on Indianexpress.com.

What are the teams of India and Australia for the fourth Test?

India: Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Tim Paine(c), Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Siddle, Marnus Labuschagne