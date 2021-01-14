India vs Australia 4th Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Live Streaming: India and Australia will face each other in the fourth Test at Brisbane on Friday. (AP)

India vs Australia (Ind vs Aus) 4th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A punishing test series that has exacted a heavy toll on both sides draws to a fitting climax in Brisbane where a humbled Australia will aim to crush an ailing Indian side at their Gabba fortress.

Australia had their confidence rocked in the third test as India’s batsmen held on for a gallant draw in Sydney but Tim Paine’s team hold the upper hand for the decisive clash of a series that has become survival of the fittest.With regular captain Virat Kohli on paternity leave, India have defied a mounting injury toll to keep the series alive but now have few bullets left to fire.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been scratched and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to be ruled out after an abdominal strain in Sydney, meaning India’s attack could be in the hands of three rookie pacemen when the match starts on Friday.And the Gabba is no place for the walking wounded, with Australia undefeated at the stadium since 1988.In short, Ajinkya Rahane’s India have a mountain to climb, even if a draw would be enough to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy two years after their breakthrough 2-1 win in the 2018/19 series in Australia.

When is IND vs AUS 4th Test starting?

India vs Australia fourth Test kickstarts on Friday, January 14.

Where is IND vs AUS 4th Test?

India vs Australia fourth Test will take place in Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.

What time will IND vs AUS 4th Test start?

India vs Australia fourth Test will begin at 5.30am IST. Toss will take place at 5am IST.

Where will IND vs AUS 4th Test be broadcast?

India vs Australia 4th Test will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Where can IND vs AUS 4th Test be live streamed?

India vs Australia fourth Test will be live streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live score and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.