India vs Australia 4th Test Live Cricket Score: Series decider

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: With the Border-Gavaskar series tied 1-1, all hinges on the last match starting Friday at the Gabba, Brisbane. An injury-plagued India squad is determined to make some history. India’s squad has been battered, bruised and, in the third test in Sydney, verbally abused. The third test was temporarily halted last Sunday and six men were ejected from the Sydney Cricket Ground after India paceman Mohammed Siraj complained to umpires about comments from the crowd.

Jasprit Bumrah would be unavailable for the fourth Test after sustaining an abdominal injury. India’s bowling attack is already missing experienced campaigners Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Spin-bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out after needing surgery on his thumb following the third Test.