India vs Australia 4th Test: Team India pays homage to coach Ramakant Achrekar

Members of the Indian cricket team are playing black bands to honour the late Ramakant Achrekar during their fourth Test against Australia in Sydney. Achrekar died aged 87 on Thursday, January 2, 2019. He is known to have coached many famous players from Mumbai, most notably Indian batting great and former captain Sachin Tendulkar.

As a mark of respect to the demise of Mr.Ramakant Achrekar, the team is wearing black arm bands today. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LUJXXE38qr — BCCI (@BCCI) 2 January 2019

The BCCI tweeted on Thursday during the early exchanges of the first session that the Indian team is wearing black arm bands to honour Achrekar. “As a mark of respect to the demise of Mr.Ramakant Achrekar, the team is wearing black arm bands today. #TeamIndia” the tweet said.

Advertising

Apart from Tendulkar, Achrekar also coached former Indian internationals Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar and a host of Ranji Trophy stalwarts like Amol Muzumdar, Sameer Dighe, Pravin Amre and Ramesh Powar. Tendulkar paid tribute to Achrekar in a tribute. “Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar sir,” said Tendulkar.

“Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on. Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times,” said the ‘Master Blaster’.

Australia are wearing black armbands today in memory of former AUS and NSW batsman Bill Watson who passed away recently aged 87. pic.twitter.com/BxKE5DG2ZM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 2 January 2019

“Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are,” he went on to add.

Cricket Australia announced that the Australian team will be wearing black bands in honour of former batsman Bill Watson, who died at the age of 87 on December 31. Watson played 41 first-class games, scoring 1958 runs in 66 innings, including six hundreds and five fifties. His highest first-class score was 206 playing for NSW against Western Australia in Perth in 1956.