India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4: Kuldeep Yadav takes fifer but India’s push for win delayed by weather

There was a sizeable crowd remaining at the Sydney Cricket Ground to cheer Kuldeep Yadav when the 24-year-old led his team back to the pavilion. He was holding a cricket ball up and waving at the crowd and rightly so – he had claimed a fifer in his very first Test match in Australia. The crowd had stayed despite the fact that the first session had been washed out.

The teams would come out once again as India enforced the follow-on after Australia were dismissed for 300 but that is when one of the more eccentric rules of Test cricket came into play.

The umpires looked up towards the sky and led the players back into the hut four overs into the second Australian innings. Early Tea was called for and there was no cricket after that.

Much of the chatter in social media was around the ludicrous nature of the situation. Harsha Bhogle said on Sony while talking to the broadcaster’s commentary panel that he could see the other end of the ground pretty clearly from where he was standing.

No issues with the light in the games being played outside the SCG. pic.twitter.com/4A7gWLLEP7 — Steve Cannane (@SteveCannane) 6 January 2019

The umpires taking the players off for bad light when the lights are burning bright is rediculous. Cricket is too precious. Communication can solve this. With all the advancements of other sports, this infuriates viewers and loses eyeballs. It is a crazy situation. #AUSvIND #SCG pic.twitter.com/T2H7uyzjaD — Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) 6 January 2019

The SCG crowd, clearly bored of these shenanigans, are 'helping' by shining their phone flashlights into the middle. Anyone who came by car, please park facing the pitch and turn your full beams on.#AUSvIND 🏏🇦🇺🇮🇳 — Guerilla Cricket (@guerillacricket) 6 January 2019

The crowd started waving their phone torchlights about 40 minutes after the umpires had led the players back and many were asking for spectators to shine their headlights on the Sydney Cricket Ground when they come back for the fifth day’s play on Monday.

In the 25.2 overs that could be played on Sunday, Kuldeep almost didn’t get a fifer thanks to Hanuma Vihari dropping a sitter, India asked Austalia to follow-on in the latter’s own backyard for the first time since 1986 and Jasprit Bumrah bowled an over in which he hit speeds north of 145kph for fun. India are also the first travelling team to enforce a follow-on in Australia since 1988.

