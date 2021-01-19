India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Huge blow for India, Rohit Sharma departs

India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score:

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Chasing 328 to win, India were four for no loss in their second innings when rain forced early stumps on day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane on Monday.

India had dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 328 but the last session couldn’t be completed as rain played spoilsport.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma (4) and Shubman Gill (0) were at the crease with India still needing 324 when rain caused the halt.