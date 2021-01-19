India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Huge blow for India, Rohit Sharma departs

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: Chasing 328 to win, India were four for no loss in their second innings when rain forced early stumps on day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane on Monday.
India had dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 328 but the last session couldn’t be completed as rain played spoilsport.
At stumps, Rohit Sharma (4) and Shubman Gill (0) were at the crease with India still needing 324 when rain caused the halt.
4th Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, 14 Jan, 2021
World's number 1 bowler Pat Cummins got better of Rohit Sharma on the decisive day as the Indian opener caught out behind the stumps. Rohit gets forward and tries to defend into the off-side, rather compactly and just under his eyes, and the ball takes the outside edge, flies to the right of Tim Paine who takes an impressive diving catch. Rohit could score just 7. India lost their first of the day.
The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will set the momentum for India as in if India would go for the chase or would go for a draw. The last day of Gabba pitch is the most unpredictable one and with every passing over the surface would deteriorate to help seamer produce a deadly bounce.
Hello and welcome to yet another day of India's resistance and resilience in the middle. Chasing a target of 328, Indian batting line up has to face the uneven Gabba bounce, rain and thunderstorm. The day certainly has more difficulties in store than Day 5 of the Sydney Test. Let's see how the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fair today.