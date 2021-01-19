scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Huge blow for India, Rohit Sharma departs

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Chasing 328 to win, India will eye a good start.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 19, 2021 6:00:37 am
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score:

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates:  Chasing 328 to win, India were four for no loss in their second innings when rain forced early stumps on day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane on Monday.

India had dismissed Australia for 294 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 328 but the last session couldn’t be completed as rain played spoilsport.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma (4) and Shubman Gill (0) were at the crease with India still needing 324 when rain caused the halt.

Australia v India Test Series 2020/2021

4th Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, 14 Jan, 2021

IND 336 / 10 (111.4)

vs

AUS 369 / 10 (115.2)

IND 30 / 1 (15.0)

2nd Inn

AUS 294 / 10 (75.5)

BatsmenRB
Shubman Gill21 45
Cheteshwar Pujara2 24
BowlersORWKT
Mitchell Starc2.0 7 0
Josh Hazlewood5.0 16 0

Live: IND trail by 297 runs

Live Blog

India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score & Updates:

05:33 (IST)19 Jan 2021
Rohit Sharma falls too early

World's number 1 bowler Pat Cummins got better of Rohit Sharma on the decisive day as the Indian opener caught out behind the stumps. Rohit gets forward and tries to defend into the off-side, rather compactly and just under his eyes, and the ball takes the outside edge, flies to the right of Tim Paine who takes an impressive diving catch. Rohit could score just 7. India lost their first of the day. 

05:18 (IST)19 Jan 2021
Lot would depend on the pair

The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will set the momentum for India as in if India would go for the chase or would go for a draw. The last day of Gabba pitch is the most unpredictable one and with every passing over the surface would deteriorate to help seamer produce a deadly bounce. 

05:05 (IST)19 Jan 2021
India begin the hunt

Hello and welcome to yet another day of India's resistance and resilience in the middle. Chasing a target of 328, Indian batting line up has to face the uneven Gabba bounce, rain and thunderstorm. The day certainly has more difficulties in store than Day 5 of the Sydney Test. Let's see how the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fair today. 

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

