Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Live Score Online: India on the hunt in treacherous weather
Ind vs Aus 4th Day 5 Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs Australia 4th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will be hoping that the weather permits them enough time to take 10 more wickets.
Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: India became the first team since England in 1988 to enforce a follow-on in Australia on Sunday but weather in Sydney took centrestage and halted their progress. Only 25.2 second session overs could be bowled with the first and third sessions completely washed out.
It means play will start 30 minutes early provided there are no further showers. But, interruptions or delays seem inevitable with showers being in the forecast for the day.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live score and updates from the Sydney Cricket Ground:
Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: The Sydney Cricket Ground wore the frustration on its face on Day 4. Most of the spectators were milling about, some joined the kids playing cricket wherever they found space to park their plastic stumps.
The umpires kept circumventing the ground, holding onto their caps from being blown away by the breeze. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav circled the ground chatting. Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Bangar occasionally roamed around the rope with grim faces. They couldn’t wait any longer to wrap up the Test and celebrate a famous win. (READ MORE)
Apart from the fact that we are 15 minutes past 4.30am, here is Cricket Australia's tweet about the delay. The BCCI twitter page is as responsive as a log.
The forecast for Day 5 is not one that India would have wanted to see. It is expected to rain and so interruptions are bound to happen and it seems it is drizzlin in Sydney already. Covers are on and the early start, whch was supposed to be at 4.30am is in a bit of a jeopardy. Yesterday play had to be called off due to bad light and the decision attracted anger and ridicule from fans and experts alike. Cricket Australia announced earlier today that despite cloudy conditions, play is expected to start at 4.30am but in all probability, we will be having a delayed start.