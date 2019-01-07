Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Live Score Online: India on the hunt in treacherous weather

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: India became the first team since England in 1988 to enforce a follow-on in Australia on Sunday but weather in Sydney took centrestage and halted their progress. Only 25.2 second session overs could be bowled with the first and third sessions completely washed out.

It means play will start 30 minutes early provided there are no further showers. But, interruptions or delays seem inevitable with showers being in the forecast for the day.