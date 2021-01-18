scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Siraj gets 2 wickets in 1 over

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Australia finished day three on 21 for no loss.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 18, 2021 7:10:21 am
India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Debutant Washington Sundar and number eight batsman Shardul Thakur conjured a defiant rearguard action on Sunday to drag India back into the contest in the deciding fourth test against Australia being played in Brisbane.

Drafted into the playing XI because of injuries to India’s frontline bowlers, the duo smashed maiden test fifties to deny Australia a substantial first-innings lead.

Having finally bowled India out for 336, Australia finished day three on 21 for no loss, an overall lead of 54 runs in the final match of a see-saw series which remains level at 1-1.

Australia v India Test Series 2020/2021

4th Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, 14 Jan, 2021

IND 336 / 10 (111.4)

vs

AUS 369 / 10 (115.2)

AUS 130 / 4 (35.5)

2nd Inn

IND

BatsmenRB
Steven Smith12 20
Cameron Green2 14
BowlersORWKT
Mohammed Siraj10.0 36 2
T Natarajan6.0 24 0

Live: AUS lead by 163 runs

Live Blog

India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE:

07:09 (IST)18 Jan 2021
India try to get past Green and Smith

Cameron Green and Steve Smith are the batsmen in th middle for Australia. For India, the big news is that Navdeep Saini is bowling again. The pacer, struggling with a groin strain, bowls his first over with the last passage of play remaining in the morning session.

07:07 (IST)18 Jan 2021
India make inroads in second hour

One wicket brought more though. David Warner was caught lbw by Washington Sundar soon after. Steven Smith came in and batted with Labuschagne for a while, till India struck twice in one over. 

07:04 (IST)18 Jan 2021
Day 4

The first wicket was a long time coming on Day 4, Warner and Harris added 89 for the first wicket, but there have been more wickets since then. At the end of the first hour, Australia had a sizeable lead of 122 runs, having lost just the 1 wicket.

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

