India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Siraj gets 2 wickets in 1 over

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Debutant Washington Sundar and number eight batsman Shardul Thakur conjured a defiant rearguard action on Sunday to drag India back into the contest in the deciding fourth test against Australia being played in Brisbane.
Drafted into the playing XI because of injuries to India’s frontline bowlers, the duo smashed maiden test fifties to deny Australia a substantial first-innings lead.
Having finally bowled India out for 336, Australia finished day three on 21 for no loss, an overall lead of 54 runs in the final match of a see-saw series which remains level at 1-1.
4th Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, 14 Jan, 2021
Cameron Green and Steve Smith are the batsmen in th middle for Australia. For India, the big news is that Navdeep Saini is bowling again. The pacer, struggling with a groin strain, bowls his first over with the last passage of play remaining in the morning session.
One wicket brought more though. David Warner was caught lbw by Washington Sundar soon after. Steven Smith came in and batted with Labuschagne for a while, till India struck twice in one over.
The first wicket was a long time coming on Day 4, Warner and Harris added 89 for the first wicket, but there have been more wickets since then. At the end of the first hour, Australia had a sizeable lead of 122 runs, having lost just the 1 wicket.