India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Siraj gets 2 wickets in 1 over

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 4th Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Debutant Washington Sundar and number eight batsman Shardul Thakur conjured a defiant rearguard action on Sunday to drag India back into the contest in the deciding fourth test against Australia being played in Brisbane.

Drafted into the playing XI because of injuries to India’s frontline bowlers, the duo smashed maiden test fifties to deny Australia a substantial first-innings lead.

Having finally bowled India out for 336, Australia finished day three on 21 for no loss, an overall lead of 54 runs in the final match of a see-saw series which remains level at 1-1.