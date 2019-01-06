Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia Live Score Online: Start delayed by rain

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: The redoubtable Pat Cummins and Peter Handscomb continue Australia’s floundering rescue act on Day 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Despite a good start on the third day, the hosts stumbled in the second and third session due to some poor batting and the Indian spinners making the best of the conditions.

16.3 overs were lost on Day 3 due to rain and that means the fourth day starts half an hour earlier than usual. India are closer than ever to a series hunt and will be looking to dismiss Australia as quickly as possible.